Report: US intelligence was aware of additional spy balloons

The Washington Post reports that US intelligence agencies were aware of up to four additional...
The Washington Post reports that US intelligence agencies were aware of up to four additional Chinese balloons.(CNN LICENSED FOOTAGE via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Washington Post is reporting that U.S. intelligence agencies were aware of up to four additional Chinese spy balloons.

The Post is citing documents leaked by Jack Teixeira on Discord for their report.

According to the Post, another balloon flew over a U.S. carrier strike group and a third had crashed in the South China Sea.

However, the Post says the leaked documents did not mention specific launch dates.

The Post is also reporting that a document from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency contains a government assessment about two balloons from previous years.

However, the Post says it is not clear if those two balloons were the same ones that flew over the strike group and crashed.

The Post is also reporting that the documents show that questions still remain about the true capabilities of the one balloon that flew over the U.S. earlier this year.

It was shot down off the coast of South Carolina.

Two sources have told CNN that congressional leaders have received a steady stream of intelligence reporting about the spy balloons and were briefed on the leaked documents reported by the Post.

Sources have previously told CNN the leaked documents and images were authentic.

However, the sources also say that it only represents a small fraction of the intelligence reporting about the balloon that has been briefed to lawmakers.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OPD arrested Christina Thornley, Jacob Thornley, Justin Thornley and Braden Bongers for various...
LSO identifies body found in ditch linked to homicide investigation in Omaha; arrests made
13-years-old, Shaye Ruel
Lincoln Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl
One person dead after single vehicle crash in Saunders County
Louis Benson
Lincoln man arrested in connection to shots fired in the Railyard District
Saunders County Deputy and wife suffer critical injuries after car crash, sheriff says

Latest News

Husker Football Coach Matt Rhule talks with reporters ahead of the Huskers' first spring practice
Huskers finish spring practice #12, Spring Game set for next Saturday
Omaha firefighters responded to a house fire near 75th and Blondo on April 15, 2023
Omaha crews respond to Saturday morning house fire
Meemoo the emu escapes
VIDEO: Escaped emu leads police on 20-mile chase after getting ‘spooked’
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office announces Drug-Impaired Driving Enforcement Campaign