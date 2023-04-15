Sunday Forecast: Hold onto your hats, it’s a windy one!

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Sunshine and warmer temperatures return for the 1011 region Sunday but the winds will be hauling.

Sunday will bring more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures, but boy will it be windy. High temperatures will return to the upper 50s to lower 60s but it will be paired with a STARK northwesterly wind. Winds will be between 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 40 to 50 mph. A Wind Advisory will go into effect for eastern Nebraska at 10 AM until 7 PM. While the advisory only includes portions of eastern Nebraska, it will still be windy across the state... you may want to secure outdoor objects or bring them inside. In addition, due to strong winds and low relative humidity a Red Flag Warning will go into effect at 1 PM until 8 PM fore portions of central and eastern areas. Outdoor burning is not advised.

Sunday High Temperatures (koln)

Wind Advisory: Sunday (koln)

Red Flag Warning: Sunday (koln)

Windy to breezy conditions and clear skies will persist into the overnight hours. The lack of cloud cover and cold wind will cause it to be a FRIGID night, low temperatures will fall below or near the freezing mark.

Monday Morning Lows (koln)

Winds will luckily die down for Monday! It’ll be a mostly sunny day with high temperatures in the mid 60s to upper 70s (back to around average)! There will be abundant sunshine as well. Monday appears to be the best day of the next 7! Enjoy it.

Monday High Temperatures (koln)

An active weather pattern will bring breezy conditions and plenty of chances for rain through the work week.

7 Day Forecast (koln)

