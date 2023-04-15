Terminal cancer patient has ‘dream come true,’ sees WWE Smackdown at PBA

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For hospice patients getting care from one Lincoln provider, there’s a opportunity for something similar to what the Make-A-Wish Organization does. An 87-year-old woman with terminal cancer had her wish fulfilled on Friday in the form of tickets to WWE Smackdown right in the Capital City.

Beulah Claypool and her family were ecstatic about the opportunity to see some high-flying action in a packed Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Beulah said it was a dream come true: the first time she ever got to ride in a limousine and the first time she got to see her beloved WWE live and in person.

Sandra Whigham, Beulah’s daughter, said they’ve shared a bond over watching professional wrestling on TV for a long time.

“That’s one of her favorite things besides rodeo,” Whigham said. “So I’ve been watching it since I was a kid.”

That love of all things WWE seems to run in the family.

“I was like five, we were just channel surfing one day, and then my sister was like, ‘Leave it here, leave it here,’” said Raevon Claypool, Beulah’s great grandson. “And every since then, every week, that’s what we would watch.”

Sandra, Beulah and two of her great grandkids took a stretch limo to PBA after a dinner at Leadbelly and snacks of chocolate-covered berries. All of it didn’t cost them a dime thanks to the Dare to Dream Program though Traditions Health Hospice and donations from around the community.

“As nurses and CNAs and social workers and chaplains, putting in this teamwork to give them their last wishes is such an amazing thing that we can do to support them and their family, especially,” said Tasha Schueth, who works with Traditions Health Hospice.

It all paved the way for what Beulah said is one of the most exciting nights of her life, and her family couldn’t agree more.

“I’m thankful for the people in the community that do the donations. it’s like a Make-A-Wish, a dream come true,” Whigham said.

