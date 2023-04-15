VIDEO: Escaped emu leads police on 20-mile chase after getting ‘spooked’

An emu reportedly got spooked and took police on a 20-mile chase. (Source: WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - An escaped emu in Tennessee led police on a 20-mile chase Wednesday after its owner says it got “spooked” and jumped its 7-foot fence.

Harry McKinney, the emu’s owner, said that nearby logging caused the bird to get frightened.

The animal reportedly ended up running away at speeds of up to 35 mph.

McKinney said he followed police on the chase and used a dog leash as a lasso to capture his bird.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OPD arrested Christina Thornley, Jacob Thornley, Justin Thornley and Braden Bongers for various...
LSO identifies body found in ditch linked to homicide investigation in Omaha; arrests made
13-years-old, Shaye Ruel
Lincoln Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl
One person dead after single vehicle crash in Saunders County
Louis Benson
Lincoln man arrested in connection to shots fired in the Railyard District
Saunders County Deputy and wife suffer critical injuries after car crash, sheriff says

Latest News

Husker Football Coach Matt Rhule talks with reporters ahead of the Huskers' first spring practice
Huskers finish spring practice #12, Spring Game set for next Saturday
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office announces Drug-Impaired Driving Enforcement Campaign
This undated photo provided by SpaceX shows the company's Starship rocket at the launch site in...
FAA gives OK for SpaceX’s Starship test flight from Texas
A 17-year-old died after falling while hiking in the Acadia National Park on Friday.
High school student dies after falling 25 feet at national park, officials say