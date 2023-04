LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran took home the Trailblazer Conference tournament title on Friday defeating undefeated Malcolm 5-1.

The Clippers suffer their first loss of the season as @Warrior_Basebal takes the Trailblazer Conference title game, 5-1. Malcolm is back in action Monday with a tough one against @PlattsmouthB. #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/ZcSqo62eaT — Malcolm Baseball (@MalcolmBaseball) April 14, 2023

Wahoo is led by Trent Barry who finishes the day 4-4 with a home run in the third inning. Ryan Bokelmann tosses 4.2 innings giving up just two hits, no runs and seven strikeouts.

