Wymore fire chief estimates half a million dollars in damage after tornado-like activity

By Jacob Elliott
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Several households south and east of Wymore sustained nearly half a million dollars in damage after tornado-like activity on Friday.

Sirens were set off as a precaution in Wymore due to a potential tornado south of the town.

According to Wymore Fire Chief Mark Meints, tornado-like activity was seen near Highway 8, south of Wymore, and on Plum Road, east of Wymore. Most of the damage was caused due to down-burst winds, though several residents in the area claimed to have seen a funnel cloud.

Meints said at least two households were impacted, as well as two farmsteads. One farm lost a pull barn that contained several farm implements, including a combine and a tractor. Meints said one house lost several outbuildings, with the other losing its roof.

Plum Road was blocked due to debris until responders were able to remove it.

In total, Meints estimates that the tornado-like conditions caused around half a million dollars in damage.

