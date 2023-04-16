Nebraska men’s tennis team falls to No. 26 Illinois, 4-2

The No. 45 Nebraska men's tennis team (12-9, 4-4 Big Ten) fell to No. 26 Illinois (17-9, 5-2 Big Ten) 4-2 on Sunday afternoon at the Atkins Tennis Center(Nebraska Athletics)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
URBANA, Ill. (KOLN) - The No. 45 Nebraska men’s tennis team (12-9, 4-4 Big Ten) fell to No. 26 Illinois (17-9, 5-2 Big Ten) 4-2 on Sunday afternoon at the Atkins Tennis Center.

Illinois started strong in doubles to jump out to an early 1-0 lead. On Court 1, the No. 50 ranked pairing of Karlis Ozolins and Hunter Heck defeated William Gleason and Leo Linquet 6-2. The Fighting Illini picked up the doubles point on Court 3 as Gabrielius Guzauskas and William Mroz defeated Roni Hietaranta and Shunya Maruyama 6-1.

The match on Court 3 went unfinished, with Calvin Mueller and Lars Johann tied at 3-3 with No. 53 Mathis Debru and Oliver Okonkwo.

Illinois grabbed the first singles match, as No. 46 Ozolins defeated Hietaranta 6-1, 6-1 on Court 1. The Huskers cut the lead in half as Johann defeated Mroz 6-4, 6-3 on Court 4. The Fighting Illini answered right back as No. 88 Alex Petrov defeated Maruyama 6-4, 6-3 on Court 3. Linquet kept the Huskers within striking distance as he defeated Heck 6-2, 2-6, 6-3 on Court 2 to make it 3-2.

The Huskers came up just short on Court 5, as Okonkwo defeated Gleason 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 to clinch the win for Illinois.

The remaining match on Court 6 went unfinished, with Nic Wiedenhorn trailing Nic Meister 3-6, 7-6 (4), 1-4.

The Huskers close out its regular season schedule as they travel to Madison, Wisc., to face No. 51 Wisconsin next Saturday at 12 p.m. CT.

