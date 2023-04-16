Pleasant and sunny start to the week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The first day of the new week will be a really nice one... sunny skies, warmer temperatures and light winds. Get out and enjoy as rain chances are on the horizon!

A really nice Monday is setting up for the 1011 region... sunny skies, light winds and warmer temperatures. High temperatures will bounce back to near or above average in the upper 60s to the upper 70s. Monday appears to be the best day of the next 7, enjoy!

Monday High Temperatures (koln)

Mostly clear skies with a few passing clouds will be expected for Monday night into Tuesday morning. However, winds will start to pick up to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Lows will be near average in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Tuesday Morning Lows (koln)

Our weather pattern will start to shift on Tuesday... a warm front will lift through portions of the 1011 region and will cause breezy conditions and bring the chance for rain and thunderstorms in the evening to overnight hours. High temperatures will soar into the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Skies will start out mainly sunny and cloud cover will slowly increase in the afternoon. Tuesday evening the chance for isolated rain and thunderstorms will build into southeastern areas and continue for the east through the night. Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms are possible in the eastern half of the state in the evening to overnight due to a marginal risk for severe weather. At this time the primary storm threat will be hail and strong winds. Stay tuned to 1011 for the latest information as we get closer to Tuesday.

Tuesday High Temperatures (koln)

Isolated strong to severe storms possible Tuesday evening through the overnight. (koln)

The active weather pattern will continue through Friday with several chances for rain and thunderstorms, breezy conditions and a rollercoaster ride for temperatures. The weekend appears to be dry but chilly in the 50s.

7 Day Forecast (koln)

