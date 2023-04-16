4 dead, multiple others injured in Dadeville, Alabama shooting

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - Four people are dead and multiple others have been injured in a Saturday night shooting in Dadeville, Alabama, WSFA reports.

Dadeville Council Member Teneeshia Goodman-Johnson told CNN the shooting happened in the downtown area, but the number of injured was not immediately clear.

Police say the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. near the 200 block of Broadnax Street.

“This morning, I grieve with the people of Dadeville and my fellow Alabamians. Violent crime has NO place in our state, and we are staying closely updated by law enforcement as details emerge,” Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said in a statement posted on social media.

