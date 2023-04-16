Temporary tattoos for permanent change: Norfolk tattoo artist raises funds for abused children

Tattoo artist Brooke Kremlacek hosted the event to raise donations for CASA of northeast Nebraska, an organization that protects abused children in foster care and the court system
Saturday afternoon, a Norfolk based tattoo artist, Brooke Kremlacek, hosted a temporary tattoo...
Saturday afternoon, a Norfolk based tattoo artist, Brooke Kremlacek, hosted a temporary tattoo day for kids to raise awareness for child abuse prevention month.(News Channel Nebraska)
By Peyton Thomas
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORFOLK, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) -Saturday afternoon, a Norfolk based tattoo artist, Brooke Kremlacek, hosted a temporary tattoo day for kids to raise awareness for child abuse prevention month.

Local parents could bring their kids in for temporary tattoos and coloring at the House of Colour salon in downtown Norfolk.

Kremlacek, an artist at Crystal Moon Ink, hosted the event to raise donations for CASA of northeast Nebraska, an organization that protects abused children in foster care and the court system.

“They protect and defend kids in the court system,” Kremlacek said. “All the way up until the kid is permanently placed.”

Kremlacek said she came up with the idea after seeing how excited her kids were about temporary tattoos.

“My kids love temporary tattoos,” Kremlacek said. “And I was trying to think of something fun to do for other kids in the community.”

She will continue taking donations for CASA through the end of the month. April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

“They (the kids) get to say, ‘I got a tattoo just like mommy!’” Kremlacek said.

