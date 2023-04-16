Two hospitalized after two-vehicle crash in Holland

Two hurt in two-vehicle crash at 96th & Panama Road in Holland
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - Two people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon in the village of Holland.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. at 96th and Panama Road in southeastern Lancaster County.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office told 10/11 NOW at the scene that two people from one of the vehicles were taken to a Lincoln hospital by first responders with Hickman Fire and Rescue.

LSO adds that the victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Deputies are investigating how the crash occurred. Panama Road was shut down briefly in Holland while first responders cleared the scene.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska receives $50M for replacing Spencer Dam destroyed in 2019 flood
Family of man who was washed away in collapse of Spencer Dam loses court appeal
The areas south and east of Wymore sustained damage due to tornado-like conditions on Friday.
Wymore fire chief estimates half a million dollars in damage after tornado-like activity
The car belonging to a man who vanished in 2006 was located and pulled from a pond in Florida.
Car of man missing since 2006 found in pond with human remains inside
The crash happened along Midland Drive just before 3 p.m. Thursday.
Victim identified in fatal single vehicle crash in Saunders County
13-years-old, Shaye Ruel
Lincoln Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

Latest News

Monday High Temperatures
Pleasant and sunny start to the week
Two hurt in two-vehicle crash at 96th & Panama Road in Holland
Two hurt in two-vehicle crash at 96th & Panama Road in Holland
Saturday afternoon, a Norfolk based tattoo artist, Brooke Kremlacek, hosted a temporary tattoo...
Temporary tattoos for permanent change: Norfolk tattoo artist raises funds for abused children
Community Free Market opens for its 11th year
Community Free Market opens for its 11th year