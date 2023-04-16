Two hospitalized after two-vehicle crash in Holland
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - Two people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon in the village of Holland.
The crash happened around 3 p.m. at 96th and Panama Road in southeastern Lancaster County.
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office told 10/11 NOW at the scene that two people from one of the vehicles were taken to a Lincoln hospital by first responders with Hickman Fire and Rescue.
LSO adds that the victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Deputies are investigating how the crash occurred. Panama Road was shut down briefly in Holland while first responders cleared the scene.
Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.