Two hospitalized after two-vehicle crash in Holland

LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - Two people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon in the village of Holland.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. at 96th and Panama Road in southeastern Lancaster County.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office told 10/11 NOW at the scene that two people from one of the vehicles were taken to a Lincoln hospital by first responders with Hickman Fire and Rescue.

LSO adds that the victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Deputies are investigating how the crash occurred. Panama Road was shut down briefly in Holland while first responders cleared the scene.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.