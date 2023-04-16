Victim identified in fatal single vehicle crash in Saunders County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal single-vehicle crash on Highway 79 in Saunders County Friday morning.

The victim has been identified as 48-year-old Terel L. Johnson of Lincoln. Next of kin has been notified and the investigation is ongoing.

According to SCSO, the 911 dispatch center received a call from a passerby in reference to a single vehicle accident on Highway 79 between County Road E and County Road F, approximately three miles north of Valparaiso.

During the investigation of the accident, it was determined that sometime prior to 5:14 a.m. a 2006 Buick Rendezvous driven by Johnson had been traveling northbound on Highway 79 when he struck a cow in the roadway. After striking the cow, the Buick left the roadway then impacted a tree.

Johnson, who was alone in the vehicle, was declared deceased at the scene.

At this time, there are no known witnesses to the accident. If anyone has any information, contact the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office at (402) 443-1000.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.