13-year-old gets trapped in claw machine he was trying to steal from, park official says

Carowinds medical personnel helped a boy get out of the claw machine after about 15 minutes.
Carowinds medical personnel helped a boy get out of the claw machine after about 15 minutes.(empire331/Getty Images via Canva)
By WBTV Web Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A 13-year-old boy got stuck in a claw machine at Carowinds amusement park in Charlotte on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

A park spokesperson said the boy was attempting to steal from the Cosmic XL Bonus Game when he got trapped.

Carowinds medical personnel helped him out of the machine after about 15 minutes.

He was given first aid and released to his guardian.

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened along Midland Drive just before 3 p.m. Thursday.
Victim identified in fatal single vehicle crash in Saunders County
The scene of a two-vehicle crash in the village of Holland on Sunday afternoon.
Two hospitalized after two-vehicle crash in Holland
Nebraska receives $50M for replacing Spencer Dam destroyed in 2019 flood
Family of man who was washed away in collapse of Spencer Dam loses court appeal
Crime scene tape surrounds the area of a mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama.
4 dead, 28 injured in Alabama birthday party shooting
One man is helping to fund the repairs of the famous USS Texas by making electric guitars from...
From battleship to guitar: Lincoln craftsman finds new purpose for historic wood

Latest News

FILE In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses...
Chauvin murder conviction upheld in George Floyd killing
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg speaks at a press conference after the arraignment of...
Trump’s House GOP allies take fight to Manhattan DA’s turf with hearing
File photo - Huskers come out of the tunnel at Memorial Stadium
City of Lincoln offers tips for parking and navigating downtown for Saturday’s spring game
Boston Marathon Race Director Dave McGillivray sends out a group of about 20 from the...
Defending champ Chebet wins Boston Marathon, spoils Kipchoge debut
Police investigating weekend shooting in north Lincoln that injured 3 people