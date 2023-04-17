196 volunteers honored at Lincoln City Libraries recognition ceremony

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln City Libraries honored 196 volunteers who have helped promote and provide lifelong literacy, learning and literature in the community at a recognition ceremony Sunday.

“Lincoln City Libraries is incredibly grateful for the thousands of hours that volunteers provide in helping the library run efficiently,” LCL Director Ryan Wieber said. “We depend on their help, enthusiasm, and giving spirit in creating a great library system that truly reflects Lincoln’s love for their libraries.”

LCL Volunteer Coordinator Kimberly Shelley said their volunteers come from different parts of the community. Sixth through 12th grade students serve on Teen Advisory Boards throughout the library system to give input on ways to help improve collections, programs, and library spaces for young people. Many high school seniors fill the LCL positions to help fulfill the volunteer requirements of their Government and Politics classes to graduate. Additionally, adults, including many retirees, also volunteer with LCL and help process new materials, shelving items, and sorting donations.

In 2022, LCL volunteers donated a total of 6,235 hours.

“Every volunteer ­­– regardless of their age, abilities, or number of hours donated – makes a positive contribution at Lincoln City Libraries,” Shelley said. “I don’t know what we would do without all of our amazing library volunteers.”

Volunteers honored at the ceremony include:

President’s Volunteer Service Awards – Deva Pushkaran, Gold level – 250 hours; Reema Rida, Bronze level – 110 hours

Outstanding Volunteer Award presented by the Nebraska Library Association at Advocacy Day – Reema Rida – 85 hours

Most years volunteering – Thomas Tangeman – 25 years

Most hours donated in 2022 – Francine Bash – 279.5 hours; Melvia Herr – 279.5 hours

