Andrews named Big Ten Player of the Week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Junior outfielder Brooke Andrews was named Big Ten Player of the Week, the conference announced on Monday afternoon.

Andrews was recognized for an outstanding performance in the Big Ten series sweep at Indiana. She hit .600 through three games with six hits including two doubles and a home run. Andrews tallied six RBI, a 1.100 slugging percentage and a .600 on-base percentage. The junior started all three games in center field, finishing the weekend with a perfect fielding percentage.

The Gretna, Neb., native, produced three multi-games over the weekend. In game two, Andrews tallied three RBI, helping the Huskers secure the come-from-behind victory. She finished the weekend with a home run in game three against the Hoosiers, helping NU with the series sweep.

This is Andrews’ first Big Ten Player-of-the-Week award of her career. This marks Nebraska’s first Big Ten Player of the Week this season and first since Billie Andrews received the honor March 8, 2022.

