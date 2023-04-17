City of Lincoln offers tips for parking and navigating downtown for Saturday’s spring game

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The City of Lincoln is ready to welcome fans attending the Nebraska football spring game on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. Fans are encouraged to visit lincoln.ne.gov/closures or use the Waze mobile app to the avoid gameday traffic and parking challenges.

City parking:

Reserved, pre-paid parking is available for the spring game at City garages designated with “Park & Go” signs. Visit parkandgo.org to find locations and rates and to reserve parking. All-day parking at on-street parking meters is also available through the Passport application. Downtown parking meters are enforced Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Travel notes:

Interstate 80 exits at I-180/Downtown can be congested. Visitors are encouraged to use other routes into Lincoln.

Antelope Valley Parkway and Salt Creek Road have one lane closed due to construction. North Ninth and North 10th streets will have up to two lanes closed due to construction. Plan for congestion on these streets.

Recommended routes are exit 399 from Interstate 80 at West Cornhusker Highway, the North 27th Street exit, and Rosa Parks Way exit from Highway 77.

Stadium Drive west of the stadium will be closed to all vehicle traffic. Passenger drop-off and pick-up will not be allowed in front of the Stadium before or after the game. Fans can be dropped off and picked up at 10th and Charleston streets and 12th and “R” streets.

Entrance to the Haymarket from Ninth Street via “R”, “Q” and “P” streets is prohibited 2 1/2 hours prior to the game. Drivers are encouraged to use “N” Street to access the Haymarket and Railyard.

“Q” Street from 11th to 10th streets, and 10th Street from “Q” to “T” streets will be closed for about one hour after the game ends.

Downtown notes:

The Big Red Express will not be offered for this year’s spring game.

Rideshare services such Uber and Lyft have designated a drop off/pickup area on Vine Street just east of 14th Street.

ScooterLNK scooters will not be available for use on Saturday.

UNL notes:

All campus parking lots will open at 6 a.m. (credit/debit cards only, no cash) and gates to the stadium will open at 11:30 a.m.

Fans are reminded that the University of Nebraska has implemented a clear bag policy to enter Memorial Stadium. For more information, visit huskers.com/operations

BikeLNK:

The BikeLNK bikeshare program offers checkout and return kiosks at 14th and “R” streets, 12th and “Q” streets and Eighth and “P” streets.

BikeLNK will monitor the flow of bicycles at kiosks on gameday to ensure bikes are available.

For more information on Lincoln’s bikeshare program, visit BikeLNK.com or contact BikeLNK Manager Logan Spackman at 402-440-9813 or logan@bikelnk.com

