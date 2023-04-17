City of Lincoln urges safe driving in work zones

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Transportation and Utilities is urging the public to drive safely during National Work Zone Awareness Week from April 17-21, and all year long. The national public awareness campaign 2023 theme is “You play a role in work zone safety. Work with us” and aims to spread awareness that everyone is responsible for work zone safety.

“Today and every day, make an effort to give our roadway workers more room. Slow down and move over if you can,” Liz Elliott, LTU Director, said. “Thank you for showing your support for those who work tirelessly to maintain our streets and keep vehicles safely moving.”

According to recent statistics from the National Highway Safety Administration’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System, in 2020 there were 774 fatal crashes in work zones across the country that resulted in 857 deaths. Additionally, 117 roadway workers were killed in work zones. The majority of people killed in work zones were motorists, passengers, and pedestrians.

Elliott said these national statistics demonstrate the importance of spreading awareness of work zone safety and how to drive safely in work zones.

Safety tips for driving in work zones include:

Plan ahead – Expect delays, plan for them, leave early and when you can, avoid work zones altogether by using alternate routes.

Obey street crews and signs – When approaching a work zone, watch for cones, barrels, signs, large vehicles, or workers in bright-colored vests to warn you and direct you where to go.

Slow down – Watch for and obey speed limit signs through work zones. Keep a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you.

Move over – Most state move-over laws apply when passing work crews and official vehicles are parked on the shoulder with flashing warning lights.

Avoid distractions – Keep your eyes on the street and off your phone.

Watch for sudden stoppages – In 2017, 25% of fatal work zone crashes involved rear-end collisions.

Watch for large vehicles – Do not make sudden lane changes in front of trucks that are trying to slow down. Fifty percent of fatal work zone crashes involve large trucks or buses.

To learn more about safe driving in work zones, visit nwzaw.org. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.