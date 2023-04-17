Early voting for Lincoln General Election begins

First day of early voting for Lincoln General Election
Apr. 17, 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Election Commissioner office has mailed out more than 35,000 early vote ballots for the May 2 General City Election.

Lancaster County Election Commissioner Todd Wiltgen said every voter who requested an early vote ballot through last Friday should receive their ballot by the end of this week and reminds voters to return them in the self-addressed envelope enclosed with their ballot by mail or drop them off in the secure drop box on the north side of the LCEC office.

The ballots must be received by the Election Commission by 8 p.m. on May 2.

Commissioner Wiltgen wants to remind voters to not wait until last minute to return their ballots. Commissioner Wiltgen said the Election Commission received 670 ballots by mail in the days following the April 4 Primary Election but could not count them because they received them too late.

According to state law, any registered voter can cast an early ballot as long as they submit a request in writing. The early vote request form for the May 2 General City Election can also be found on the Election Commissioner’s website. Commissioner Wiltgen said the vote by mail applications must be received by the Election Commissioner’s Office by 6 p.m. on Friday, April 21.

Between April 17 - May 1, registered voters can cast an early ballot in person at the Election Office located at 601 North 46th Street. This week the office will be open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

