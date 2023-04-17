Lincoln pastor returns from Ukraine after delivering humanitarian aid

Pastor Gary Fuller is back now having spent about two weeks in and around Kherson, which was...
Pastor Gary Fuller is back now having spent about two weeks in and around Kherson, which was liberated by Ukrainian forces at the end of last year.(10/11 NOW)
By John Grinvalds
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Back in March, 10/11 NOW shared the story of a Lincoln pastor who planned a trip to Ukraine to bring humanitarian aid and comfort to one of the country’s most embattled regions. Pastor Gary Fuller is back now having spent about two weeks in and around Kherson, which was liberated by Ukrainian forces at the end of last year.

Fuller and his team brought 1,500 boxes of food, which in all could make about 20,000 meals for residents of outlaying villages.

”As far as our mission was concerned and what our goals were, I’d say that got blown out of the water,” Fuller said. “We did 10, 20 times as much as we ever thought the lord would ever allow us to do with these people.”

On the flip side, Fuller said the situation for Ukrainian civilians was far worse than he imagined, and he said he was glad to do what he could to help.

With overwhelming support from the Lincoln community, he went into the trip with thousands of dollars more than the expected $15,000.

The team was able to help with roofing projects and even got some wounded soldiers prosthetic legs.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska receives $50M for replacing Spencer Dam destroyed in 2019 flood
Family of man who was washed away in collapse of Spencer Dam loses court appeal
The crash happened along Midland Drive just before 3 p.m. Thursday.
Victim identified in fatal single vehicle crash in Saunders County
The areas south and east of Wymore sustained damage due to tornado-like conditions on Friday.
Wymore fire chief estimates half a million dollars in damage after tornado-like activity
The car belonging to a man who vanished in 2006 was located and pulled from a pond in Florida.
Car of man missing since 2006 found in pond with human remains inside
13-years-old, Shaye Ruel
Lincoln Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

Latest News

Monday High Temperatures
Pleasant and sunny start to the week
The scene of a two-vehicle crash in the village of Holland on Sunday afternoon.
Two hospitalized after two-vehicle crash in Holland
Two hurt in two-vehicle crash at 96th & Panama Road in Holland
Two hurt in two-vehicle crash at 96th & Panama Road in Holland
Saturday afternoon, a Norfolk based tattoo artist, Brooke Kremlacek, hosted a temporary tattoo...
Temporary tattoos for permanent change: Norfolk tattoo artist raises funds for abused children