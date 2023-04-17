Lincoln Transportation and Utilities ready for spring construction season

By Ryan Valenta
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With warmer spring weather here to stay, the City of Lincoln is beginning many construction projects across the city.

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) is currently working on big projects such as 84th St., just north and south of ‘O’ St. for concrete panel replacement, curb replacements, storm sewer inlets, and completion is scheduled in late fall of this year.

South 40th and 70th Streets near Rokeby Road are currently closed to through traffic for construction that is scheduled to finish up in the next few months.

City construction funding has seen a yearly increase since 2020 due to the ‘Lincoln on the Move’ initiative, which implemented an extra quarter-cent sales tax on taxable purchases.

This year, LTU has $44 million in funding towards street projects, with $15.4 million coming from the ‘Lincoln on the Move’ initiative.

”That allows us to improve more city streets, improve more miles on arterial streets, and it’s a nice added resource that we can use to fund these projects.” Kris Humphrey, LTU’s Project Delivery Manager, said.

Upcoming projects include the improvement of West ‘A’ Street which will be closed for construction from SW 6th to SW 36th Streets beginning in June.

For all current and upcoming LTU projects, visit LTU’s project website here.

