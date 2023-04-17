Nebraska Army National Guard unit receives send-off in Memorial Stadium

Nebraska Army National Guard unit gets special send-off in Memorial Stadium
By John Grinvalds
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:05 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It was more tunnel march than tunnel walk as the 131 members of 2nd Airborne Battalion, 134th Infantry Regiment, which is based in Mead, had a send-off ceremony at Memorial Stadium on Sunday.

It’s the first time the unit, first created in 2019 as Nebraska faced historic flooding, has deployed overseas.

“There’s definitely a sense of excitement for the guys,” said Captain Dalton Boden, commanding officer of the unit. “Everyone is very excited to see all the different opportunities that come with a deployment like this, and one of the big things that we are looking forward to is the ability for a lot of these guys to do our jobs.”

Boden’s soldiers will serve as security forces in the Horn of Africa, working with the U.S. military and partner nation forces.

The event mixed celebration with tears as families like Luke, Rachel and 18-month-old Sophia Katz will be split up for months.

“Having that mission focus, that kept my mind off the things back at home that I was really going to be worried back at that time,” First Sgt. Luke Katz said. “Now, since I have a wife and a daughter here, Sophia, it’s definitely going to be very hard and harder than my first deployment because I didn’t have them back then.”

But many of the soldiers see this unit as another family, and they look forward to the adventure of about nine months overseas.

“I also know that I have a good support group back at home, and I know that I have a good support group with me.” PFC Tavarius Hinds said. “I’ll be around the same people. We’re always going to help each other.”

Those National Guard soldiers will first head down to Texas this week, and they’ll be on their way to Africa within a month.

