Nebraska goes back to its roots with updated Herbie Husker

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska’s mascot, Herbie Husker, got a mild makeover. Nebraska Athletics unveiled the new logo on Monday, and fans will get to see the mascot in person at Saturday’s Red-White Spring Game.

The mascot looks similar to the original overall-wearing, corn-carrying Herbie that was introduced 50 years ago and less like the character that’s been in use since 2003. Nebraska Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Trev Alberts said it’s important the mascot stays true to its agricultural roots.

Herbie is also back to being a blonde.

Herbie Husker through the years (Nebraska Athletics)

“Herbie Husker has been one of the iconic symbols of Nebraska Athletics for nearly 50 years,” Alberts said. “Our fans are passionate about all things related to the Huskers, and they have a particular fondness for Herbie.”

Led by Director of Licensing Lonna Henrichs and Spirit Squad Head Coach Erynn Butzke, Nebraska Athletics began working with Torch Creative in January of 2022 to develop the new logos.

In addition to the primary Herbie Husker logo, sport specific logos were created for 10 of Nebraska’s varsity programs. Nebraska Athletics has also updated its marks for Lil’ Red and the Blackshirts. New merchandise is now available online at shop.huskers.com and fans can purchase new Herbie gear at Saturday’s spring game.

Legend has it that the Herbie Husker character evolved out of Nebraska’s trip to the Cotton Bowl following the 1973 season. Artist Dirk West designed a Cornhusker cartoon for the Cotton Bowl press headquarters, and Nebraska Sports Information Director Don Bryant later contacted West for permission to use the cartoon. West refined his original cartoon and improved some of the character’s features. The Herbie Husker character first appeared on the cover of the 1974 Nebraska Football media guide.

