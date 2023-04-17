One dead, four injured in explosion at Wood River ethanol plant

The explosion happened during "routine maintenance and repairs."
By Lorena Carmona
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WOOD RIVER, Neb. (KSNB) - One employee is dead, while another employee, along with three contractors were sent to the hospital on Monday after an explosion at the Green Plains Ethanol Plant in Wood River.

”We are deeply saddened to report that a Green Plains employee was fatally injured at our facility in Wood River, Nebraska, on April 17, 2023, during routine maintenance and repairs on a whole stillage tank,” said a Green Plains spokesperson.

The spokesperson said the plant was not operational at the time of the explosion.

“We send our thoughts, prayers, and condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of our employee,” they said. “Another employee and three contractors on site were injured and are receiving medical treatment. We are cooperating with the authorities and will be conducting a full investigation.”

Hall County Emergency Manager Jon Rosenlund said that just before 2:45 p.m., a 911 call came into the dispatch center about an explosion at the Green Plains Ethanol Plant.

Rosenlund said Wood River Fire and EMS along with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched. He deferred all questions to the sheriff’s office, who were still on the scene around 3:30 p.m. when our reporter arrived on scene.

This is the same facility where a fire started on Friday in a grain leg, the loading elevator that transports grain to the bin.

