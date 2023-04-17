Project Lifesaver: Peace of mind for families, law enforcement

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - April is Autism Acceptance Month and Project Lifesaver is helping to provide a sense of safety and piece of mind.

Project Lifesaver, which has been around Lancaster County since 2018, is an international tracking system that helps locate people with cognitive disorders who wander off.

In Lincoln, it has only been activated once when a nine-year-old boy went missing, he was found just minutes later.

The device works as a radio wave monitor that has a tracking code unique to the individual wearing the device. It can be wrapped around the wrist or ankle of the person wearing it and is worn daily with a battery change every seven weeks.

If someone wearing the device wanders away from home, their parent or guardian can contact Lincoln Police and report that a Project Lifesaver individual has gone missing. A team with LPD that is trained on these devices will then go to the last known site within a couple of inches of the missing person’s location and the device is known to track them down in under an hour.

“For individuals like my son who don’t recognize dangerous situations, this does provide a nice safety net to help find them if they do engage in elopement behaviors,” Cathy Martinez, the President of the Autism Family Network, said.

Twenty-one people in Lancaster County are currently a part of the program.

Anybody interested in a tracking device must meet with the Autism Family Network to see if it’s the correct fit and if they qualify. The devices are free of charge thanks to a $50,000 grant.

If you know someone who would benefit from the tracking devices, there will be an informational meeting about them on June 5 at the LPD substation at 66th Street and Pine Lake Road.

