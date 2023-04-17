Tuesday Forecast: Warmer with the return of rain & storm chances

Tuesday & Wednesday Forecast Breakdown
By Melissa Meeder
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Warm and breezy conditions are on tap for Tuesday. The chance for rain, thunderstorms and isolated severe storms are possible late Tuesday evening through the overnight for much of the region.

The 1011 region will get the return of significant above average temperatures, breezy conditions, rain and thunderstorm chances and the marginal risk of severe weather on Tuesday. Majority of Tuesday will be quiet with increasing cloud cover and winds between 15 to 25 mph. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Due to dry and windy conditions in the afternoon there will be very high fire danger for northeastern areas.

Tuesday High Temperatures
Tuesday High Temperatures(KOLN)

The chance for rain and thunderstorms builds in around dinner time for southeastern and southwestern areas and will continue through the overnight hours. A few isolated thunderstorms may be strong to severe across majority of the 1011 region in the late evening to the overnight hours. Large hail is the primary threat across the area, however large hail and damaging winds will both be threats in portions of western and central Nebraska. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Increasing clouds with the chance for rain and thunderstorms late Tuesday evening to the...
Increasing clouds with the chance for rain and thunderstorms late Tuesday evening to the overnight hours.(KOLN)
Storm Prediction Center Outlook: Tuesday
Storm Prediction Center Outlook: Tuesday(KOLN)

The chance for rain and storms will come to an end in the middle of Tuesday night and leave partly to mostly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will fall to the 30s and 40s.

Wednesday Morning Lows
Wednesday Morning Lows(KOLN)

Wednesday will be similar to Tuesday when it comes to a quiet first half of the day and then rain, thunderstorms chances and severe weather threat builds in the second half of the day. Majority of Wednesday will be dry but a cold front moving across the 1011 region will trigger rain and thunderstorms in the late afternoon to evening hours in southeastern Nebraska. Isolated to widely scattered severe thunderstorms are possible primarily between 4 PM and 11 PM. All modes of severe weather threats are possible with these storms: large hail, damaging winds, localized flooding and a tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

Increasing clouds with rain and thunderstorm chances in the afternoon to evening hours.
Increasing clouds with rain and thunderstorm chances in the afternoon to evening hours.(KOLN)
Isolated to widely scattered severe storms possible Wednesday afternoon to evening in the...
Isolated to widely scattered severe storms possible Wednesday afternoon to evening in the southeastern half of the 1011 region(KOLN)

Temperatures on Wednesday will range the 60s to upper 70s and a few spots may hit the lower 80s. It will be a breezy first half of the day and then winds will diminish in the evening.

Wednesday High Temperatures
Wednesday High Temperatures(KOLN)

There will be a few more small chances for precipitation Thursday through Saturday but dry conditions are expected Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will be on a slow cool down into the 50s through the first half of the weekend before rebounding by next week.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KOLN)

