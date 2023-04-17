Two hazardous waste collection events to take place at end of April

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department is urging residents to take any of their unwanted chemicals to one of the two household hazardous waste collection events in April.

The two no cost, drive-thru , household hazardous waste collection events will be on:

Friday, April 28, 2 to 6 p.m., Hickman Fire Station at 401 W. Seventh St., Hickman

Saturday, April 29, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Star City Shores at 4375 S. 33rd Ct.

The events will not be accepting business waste. For information on business waste, visit haztogo.com or call 402-441-8002.

Accepted items include: pesticides, lawn and garden chemicals, household cleaning products, paint thinners, stains, polishes and waxes, turpentine, oil-based paint, pool cleaning chemicals, flea and tick powders, rodent poison, charcoal starter fluids, mixed or old gasoline, brake or power steering fluids, and items containing mercury such as CFLs and thermometers.

Prohibited items include: latex paint, motor oil, antifreeze, fertilizers, gas grill cylinders, medicines and pharmaceutical waste, electronics, firearms, ammunition and batteries. For information on recycling these and other materials, visit recycle.lincoln.ne.gov and use the “What Bin Does It Go In?” search tool.

The household hazardous waste program is a part of the LLCHD and is partially funded by the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.

Lincoln’s Hazardous Waste Center, HazToGo, is open on Wednesday’s from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and on the third Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. From May through July, HazToGo Wednesday hours will change to 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

