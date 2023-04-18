1959 time capsule opened in front of Pershing Auditorium

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A scrapbook, a letter to the mayor from back in the late 50s, a bible and even some old papers from the 10/11 news building were brought out from underground Tuesday afternoon.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, staff from History Nebraska and others gathered in front of the Pershing Auditorium to revisit the year 1959 when this time capsule was buried. The city has been trying to re-develop the land where the Pershing sits and clear the space for other opportunities.

Before doing that, Mayor Gaylor Baird wanted to go back in time to see what people from that year cherished most and wanted to leave behind.

“They were celebrating the centennial, and so proud of all the progress that has been made in Lincoln and it’s really fun to see how they highlighted business, how they highlighted our safety,” Mayor Gaylor Baird said.

Mayor Gaylor Baird said Tuesday marked a moment for people to savor the history of this place before its next chapter. Those plans are still in the works, but she hinted at something like a library or housing.

The contents gathered will need to be processed at History Nebraska, but after that is completed, people are welcome to go to the museum to see what was found in the capsule.

