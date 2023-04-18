2 dozen rehabilitated turtles released back into the ocean

A rescue group traveled from Massachusetts to southeastern North Carolina to release 24 rehabilitated turtles Monday. (Source: WECT)
By WECT Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT FISHER, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – A rescue group traveled from Massachusetts to southeastern North Carolina to release 24 rehabilitated turtles Monday.

“In Cape Cod Bay alone, we had 518 cold-stunned sea turtles this winter, so that’s a huge part of the sea turtle population. So, we try to make every single one count,” said Alessia Brugnara with the New England Aquarium Sea Turtle Hospital.

The turtles were recovering from being cold-stunned, which made them weak, disoriented and unable to regulate their buoyancy.

Since the waters in Massachusetts are still too cold, the rescue group took them to North Carolina where they would be able to thrive.

Employees with the sea turtle hospital said the animals were a mix of green and Kemp’s Ridley turtles and had been in rehabilitation between four and six months.

Copyright 2023 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska Athletics officially unveiled a modernized version of Herbie Husker.
Nebraska goes back to its roots with updated Herbie Husker
Generic police lights
Lincoln Police locate missing 13-year-old girl
Police investigating weekend shooting in north Lincoln that injured 3 people
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
A different kind of uniform moved up and down the field at Memorial Stadium on Sunday, that of...
Nebraska Army National Guard unit receives send-off in Memorial Stadium

Latest News

FILE - A Southwest Airlines ground crew directs a plane out of the terminal at Hollywood...
Southwest flights delayed nationwide
FILE - Dominion Voting ballot-counting machines are shown at a Torrance County warehouse during...
Trial begins in case against Fox for false election claims
FILE - A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of...
Rail CEO to testify in Ohio Senate about fiery derailment
A reported explosion at Green Plains Ethanol Plant in Wood River on Monday killed one employee...
One dead, four injured in explosion at Wood River ethanol plant