Alec Baldwin resumes ‘Rust’ film production this week

Alec Baldwin will be returning to the production of "Rust" after Halyana Hutchins was shot and...
Alec Baldwin will be returning to the production of "Rust" after Halyana Hutchins was shot and killed by a prop gun.(ABC News / YouTube)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(CNN) – Production of the Alec Baldwin movie “Rust” is set to resume Thursday in Montana, according to the studio behind the film.

In 2021, cinematographer Halyana Hutchins was killed in a prop gun shooting on the film’s New Mexico set.

The movie is set to be completed as part of a settlement agreement between the parties involved.

Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed are facing involuntary manslaughter charges in the shooting.

Baldwin has pleaded not guilty.

An attorney for Gutierrez-Reed said she will also plead not guilty.

Baldwin and director Joel Souza, who was shot and injured in the shooting, are expected to return to finish the project, according to Rust Movie Productions.

