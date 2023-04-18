In another late session, 108th Nebraska Legislature passes its first bill

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - On the 63rd day of its first session, the 108th Legislature has passed its first bill.

Passed on Monday, the 63rd day of the first session, LB376e will create a brand registration for the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission.

State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh’s filibuster against LB574 — the proposal to ban gender-affirming care for minors — continued all day Monday ahead of the vote on LB376e. The bill proposed by State Sen. John S. Lowe Sr. of Kearney changes provisions of the Nebraska Liquor Control Act in order to allow the liquor commission to more accurately and correctly identify alcoholic products being imported into or produced in the state.

At about 6:30 p.m. Monday, Speaker John Arch of La Vista updated the legislative body on his next steps this week, saying that other bills that are ready for Round 3 will be scheduled this week.

It’s unclear at this time which bills might be scheduled, but some of the most watched bills during this first session have been the permitless conceal carry bill, the six-week abortion ban, and LB574.

Monday evening, Cavanaugh told senators that has been trying to offer goodwill gestures but isn’t getting any in return.

She reminded lawmakers that State Sen. Kathleen Kauth of Omaha, the sponsor of LB574 — the bill that would ban trans healthcare for minors, said she would negotiate with opponents of the bill. Cavanaugh said she expected to hear something about that Monday during debate on the floor, but as of about 6:30 p.m., there had been no mention of it.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this report.

