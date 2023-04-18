Athlete of the Week: Kate Campos

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Kate Campos is the fastest female in Lincoln Pius X’s history.

The senior sprinter broke the school’s 100-meter record, with a time of 12.15 seconds.

The previous record stood for 45 years.

Kate now has the girl’s mark, her father owns the Pius boy’s record.

“I was hoping so especially since the wind was at my back,” Kate said. “I thought it might happen but it was nice to get it out of the way, I’ve been trying for like four years, if I got this type of weather I would want to go for the state record in the 100 hurdles or at least PR in all my events.”

Campos also owns the school record in the 100-meter hurdles.

She’s also a three-time state champion.

