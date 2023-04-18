Athlete of the Week: Kate Campos

Kate Campos practicing the 100m hurdle
Kate Campos practicing the 100m hurdle(koln)
By Eddie Messel
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Kate Campos is the fastest female in Lincoln Pius X’s history.

10/11 NOW at 6

The senior sprinter broke the school’s 100-meter record, with a time of 12.15 seconds.

The previous record stood for 45 years.

Kate now has the girl’s mark, her father owns the Pius boy’s record.

“I was hoping so especially since the wind was at my back,” Kate said. “I thought it might happen but it was nice to get it out of the way, I’ve been trying for like four years, if I got this type of weather I would want to go for the state record in the 100 hurdles or at least PR in all my events.”

Campos also owns the school record in the 100-meter hurdles.

She’s also a three-time state champion.

