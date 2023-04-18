Fountain breaks Class B home run record

Kale Fountain holds the ball that he hit his record breaking 24th career home run on.
Kale Fountain holds the ball that he hit his record breaking 24th career home run on.
By Eddie Messel
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Norris’s Kale Fountain broke the Class B home run record on Monday, hitting his 24th career home run in a 6-3 loss in extra innings to Elkhorn South.

Fountain’s historic home run came in his first at bat of the day. He passes fellow Norris alum Jakson Reetz on the all-time list in home runs.

The senior now sits tied for the most home runs in NSAA history, regardless of class.

Fountain committed to play Division-I baseball at Florida State as an 8th grader. Since that time, Fountain has since de-committed and has signed to play his college ball at LSU. The Tigers are currently the number one ranked team in the country.

