Fountain breaks Class B home run record

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Norris’s Kale Fountain broke the Class B home run record on Monday, hitting his 24th career home run in a 6-3 loss in extra innings to Elkhorn South.

Fountain’s historic home run came in his first at bat of the day. He passes fellow Norris alum Jakson Reetz on the all-time list in home runs.

The senior now sits tied for the most home runs in NSAA history, regardless of class.

Fountain committed to play Division-I baseball at Florida State as an 8th grader. Since that time, Fountain has since de-committed and has signed to play his college ball at LSU. The Tigers are currently the number one ranked team in the country.

