LFR: Fire at homeless encampment spreads to grass, trees

Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to a fire at a homeless encampment in west Lincoln on Tuesday evening that would later spread to nearby trees and grass.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to a fire at a homeless encampment in west Lincoln on Tuesday evening that would later spread to nearby trees and grass.

According to LFR, the fire was spotted near Southwest 1st and West B Streets at 5:20 p.m.

The flames were located 300 to 400 feet off the road near a set of railroad tracks. Several tents were also damaged in the fire.

The railroad track near the area, as well as a small portion of A Street, is closed.

According to officials, a rig from Southwest Rural Fire was also called to the scene.

LFR said that the exact cause of the fire is currently unknown. No individuals were injured due to the fire.

Stay with 1011now.com for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska Athletics officially unveiled a modernized version of Herbie Husker.
Nebraska goes back to its roots with updated Herbie Husker
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Generic police lights
Lincoln Police locate missing 13-year-old girl
Police investigating weekend shooting in north Lincoln that injured 3 people
Lancaster County ditch where body was found
Man found dead in Lancaster County ditch father of one of the suspects

Latest News

Two stray cats that live at a mechanic shop off West O in Lincoln. One has been neutered, the...
Lincoln volunteers trap, neuter, return over 2,700 stray and feral cats
Lincoln volunteers trap, neuter, return over 2,700 stray and feral cats
Lincoln volunteers trap, neuter, return over 2,700 stray and feral cats
Crews tackling grass fire in west Lincoln
Crews tackling grass fire in west Lincoln
Cycle Works enjoying first year back to normal after pandemic caused increase in interest and...
Lincoln bike shop catching up with pandemic demand