Huskers add grad transfer Darian White

LINCOLN, Neb. (NU Athletic Communications) -The Nebraska women’s basketball team will get a boost in the backcourt for 2023-24 with the addition of graduate transfer Darian White, Husker Head Coach Amy Williams announced on Tuesday, April 18.

White, a four-year starter at Montana State, became the first player in Big Sky Conference history to total more than 1,700 points, 600 rebounds, 400 assists and 200 steals in a career. A unanimous first-team All-Big Sky Conference selection for the third consecutive season in 2022-23, the 5-6 guard closed her Bobcat career at No. 2 on the school’s all-time scoring list with 1,716 points in 120 career starts. She added 612 rebounds, 449 assists and 260 steals to help Montana State to 84 victories over four seasons, including a trip to the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

”Darian is the perfect fit for our Nebraska women’s basketball family,” Williams said. “She brings a lot of experience in the guard position. Not only was she named first-team all-conference on multiple occasions, but she was twice named the Defensive Player of the Year in the Big Sky. We love that she is motivated on both sides of the ball and capable of making everyone around her better.”

White started all 31 games as a senior at Montana State in 2022-23, averaging team bests of 14.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists while adding 1.1 steals per game. She hit 41.7 percent (151-362) of her shots from the field and 75.7 percent (131-173) of her free throws for the 20-11 Bobcats, who finished 13-5 in the Big Sky.

White was the MVP of the 2022 Big Sky Tournament after averaging 18.3 points, 5.0 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 2.0 steals over three games to lead the Bobcats to the tournament title and a trip to the NCAA Tournament to face Stanford. She also captured Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year honors for the second straight season in 2021-22, after leading the conference with 84 steals to rank 15th in the NCAA. She led Montana State with team bests of 15.6 points, 4.4 assists and 2.5 steals while adding 4.9 rebounds over 34 starts as a first-team All-Big Sky pick. She also ranked 15th nationally in free throws made (162) and attempted (200), while hitting 76 percent of her free throws.

The 2021 Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year, White earned first-team all-conference honors after leading Montana State in scoring (14.6 ppg), rebounding (5.1 rpg), assists (3.8 apg) and steals (2.7 spg).

White put together arguably the best freshman season in Montana State history by ranking second on the team in scoring (12.7 ppg) and third in rebounding (4.8 ppg), while leading the Bobcats in both assists (3.4 apg) and steals (2.5 spg). She was named the Big Sky Freshman of the Year and was an honorable-mention All-Big Sky choice. Playing alongside Big Sky Player of the Year Fallyn Freije (13.7 ppg, 7.7 rpg), White helped Montana State to the conference regular-season title and a trip to the Big Sky Tournament Championship Game. However, the tournament title game was canceled by the onset of COVID-19, as the Bobcats finished with a 25-6 overall record and a 19-1 Big Sky mark. She averaged 19.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 2.0 assists in two Big Sky Tournament games.

A native of Boise, White was the 2019 Idaho Gatorade Player of the Year at Mountain View High School. The Idaho Press Player of the Year, White averaged 15.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 3.4 steals on her way to 5A All-Idaho Player of the Year honors. She was also named the 5A Southern Idaho Conference Player of the Year. She led Mountain View to a 25-1 record and a state runner-up finish as a senior in 2018-19. As a junior, White was second-team 5A All-Idaho after averaging 12.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 3.5 steals. She played her club basketball for Idaho Hoop Dreams.

The daughter of Derrick White and Amy Myers, Darian earned Academic All-Big Sky Conference honors in 2021 and 2022 as a community health major. She is expected to graduate from Montana State on May 12.

