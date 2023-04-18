Huskers wrap up practice #13, readying for Saturday Spring Game

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Football team wrapped up practice number 13 Tuesday morning. The Huskers only have one more practice before the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday. That practice will happen on Thursday, with Head Coach Matt Rhule addressing the media afterwards.

At Tuesday’s practice, Offensive Coordinator Marcus Satterfield and Offensive Line Coach Donovan Raiola addressed the press corps along with several Husker players.

Matt Rhule has previously said that he wants the upcoming Spring Game format to be a competitive one, with the number one offense taking on the number one defense. According to Rhule, the only thing that could limit that would be the number of available offensive lineman.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska Athletics officially unveiled a modernized version of Herbie Husker.
Nebraska goes back to its roots with updated Herbie Husker
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Generic police lights
Lincoln Police locate missing 13-year-old girl
Police investigating weekend shooting in north Lincoln that injured 3 people
A different kind of uniform moved up and down the field at Memorial Stadium on Sunday, that of...
Nebraska Army National Guard unit receives send-off in Memorial Stadium

Latest News

N REPORT: OC Marcus Satterfield on a limited Casey Thompson during spring practice
N REPORT: OC Marcus Satterfield on a limited Casey Thompson during spring practice
N REPORT: OC Marcus Satterfield on Jeff Sims, what he brings to the team
N REPORT: OC Marcus Satterfield on Jeff Sims, what he brings to the team
N REPORT: OC Marcus Satterfield on Heinrich Haarberg, quarterback competition
N REPORT: OC Marcus Satterfield on Heinrich Haarberg, quarterback competition
N REPORT: OL Ben Scott full post-practice interview (4/18/23)
N REPORT: OL Ben Scott full post-practice interview (4/18/23)
N REPORT: OC Marcus Satterfield on having quarterbacks play live during scrimmages
N REPORT: OC Marcus Satterfield on having quarterbacks play live during scrimmages