‘Like an earthquake’: Parking garage falls in NYC, killing 1

New York City Police and Fire Department personnel cordon off an area in New York's Financial...
New York City Police and Fire Department personnel cordon off an area in New York's Financial District, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, near the site of a partially collapsed parking garage.(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
By The Associated Press and TED SHAFFREY Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A parking garage collapsed Tuesday in lower Manhattan’s Financial District, killing one worker, injuring five and crushing cars as concrete floors fell on top of each other like a stack of pancakes, officials said.

Bystander video showed cars hanging precariously from a buckled upper deck of the three-story building, and people nearby described a fearsome rumbling, followed by screams.

“It felt like an earthquake,” said Liam Gaeta, a student at nearby Pace University. Other students described seeing cars falling in the building.

Officials said one worker was trapped on an upper floor and rescued via a neighboring roof.

The garage caved in around 4 p.m., a few blocks from City Hall and the Brooklyn Bridge, and about half a mile (0.8 km) from the New York Stock Exchange.

The collapse left the building “completely unstable,” Mayor Eric Adams said at a news conference. Firefighters had to pull out because of the danger, conducting searches instead with a drone and a robotic dog, Fire Department Chief of Operations John Esposito said.

The building was “all the way pancaked, collapsed all the way to the cellar floor,” Acting Buildings Commissioner Kazimir Vilenchik said.

William Flashnick, 19, was in a Pace classroom when he and a friend thought they heard an explosion and ran to a window to look. As they opened the window, a plume of thick dust rose in the air.

When it cleared, they peered down into the parking lot, where cars were tossed asunder and a top parking deck had cracked open.

Flashnick initially worried for all of their lives. One of his first thoughts was of the World Trade Center, which looms over the neighborhood.

“We freaked out. Given the history of this place, it’s a little scary,” he said.

___

Associated Press writers Jennifer Peltz, Bobby Caina Calvan, Michael R. Sisak and Deepti Hajela contributed.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska Athletics officially unveiled a modernized version of Herbie Husker.
Nebraska goes back to its roots with updated Herbie Husker
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Generic police lights
Lincoln Police locate missing 13-year-old girl
Police investigating weekend shooting in north Lincoln that injured 3 people
A different kind of uniform moved up and down the field at Memorial Stadium on Sunday, that of...
Nebraska Army National Guard unit receives send-off in Memorial Stadium

Latest News

A sloth was seen on ESA cameras last week during a rocket launch to explore Jupiter.
Sloth steals the show during European rocket launch to Jupiter
Contents from time capsule
1959 time capsule opened in front of Pershing Auditorium
Contents from 1959 time capsule revealed
Contents from 1959 time capsule revealed
FILE - Train cars pile up after a BNSF freight train derailed on March 30, 2023, near Raymond,...
Fractured rail found after fiery Minnesota derailment
FILE - Singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints & Strangers" at the Saban Theater...
Coroner: Aaron Carter drowned in tub due to drug, inhalant