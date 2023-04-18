Lincoln Airport to host outdoor showing of Disney’s Coco next month

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Airport will be hosting an outdoor showing of the Disney movie Coco on May 5 as a part of its 2023 LNK Outdoor Movie Series.

The event will begin at around 5:30 p.m. and the movie will play at dark, which will be around 8:30 p.m. The event is located on the west side of the airport, in an open green space. The movie will be projected on the side of an old Cold War hangar. Attendees will be allowed to stay in their cars or bring blankets and chairs to sit in the grass.

The movie event is free to the community but attendees must register.

Event Details:

Parking is first come, first serve beginning at 6 p.m.

There will be no entrance after 8:30 p.m. with movie starting around dark.

Staff will help you park your vehicle.

The Lincoln Airport will have dedicated area for cars if you wish to sit in the back of your vehicle or inside your vehicle. Officials have added an FM transmitter so there will be a dedicated station for you to hear the movie through you vehicle speaker.

Closer to the movie screen will be an area for chair and blankets (no vehicles allowed).

No campers or tents allowed.

No alcohol will be allowed at the event.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages will be allowed. The Lincoln Airport will have food trucks available.

In the event of inclement weather (including high winds), the event will not be rescheduled.

Outdoor restrooms will be provided and handicap accessible.

Trash cans will be provided so please make sure you pick up your trash and throw away.

