Lincoln bike shop catching up with pandemic demand

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -It’s a return to normal for one Lincoln bike shop, they said the pandemic impacted the supply chain and the demand for bikes.

Damon Hershey, the general manager at Cycleworks in central Lincoln, said people were coming in wanting bikes but they didn’t always have the inventory to give them.

Hershey said, despite things returning to normal and they’re not quite hitting pandemic numbers, they’re still seeing higher demand than they did pre-pandemic.

“That year was a peak year for sure,” Hershey said. “I mean, it’s going to skew our numbers for years to come. It’s been slowly dropping since the pandemic year, but honestly, interest is still very high. There’s still a lot of people wanting to get on new bikes.”

Hershey said it may be because people came in to find the right bike during the pandemic but they didn’t have options then and now they are getting the bikes they actually wanted.

He said every once in a while they’ll still have an issue with getting certain parts and pieces but it’s nowhere near the way it was during the pandemic.

May is National Bike Month. You can find events that Cycle Works is hosting by going to their Facebook page.

