Lincoln volunteers trap, neuter, return over 2,700 stray and feral cats

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There are feral, stray or community cats all across Lincoln, even if you may not see them. Over the last few years, community partners have taken up the cause of trying to reduce that population through a process called trap, neuter, return.

Then non-profit Joining Forces Saving Lives has taken on the mission since 2017, getting 2,700 cats spayed or neutered since then.

“We knew the cats were in dire straits and I decided to address the cats because nobody was doing it,” said Melissa ‘Mitsi’ Money-Beecher, founder of the organization.

Money-Beecher did the first 1,000 alone, but in the last few years volunteers Karen Kubris and Marlene Tracy have taken on the task of spending full days trying to catch cats.

“I’ve always been a cat fanatic,” Kubris said.

10/11 NOW followed Kubris and Tracy as they trapped cats at several locations in Lancaster County including an acreage in northeast Lancaster County, a mechanic shop off West O Street and trailer courts in northwest Lincoln. All places where groups of unowned cats tend to be found.

They narrow down the locations through either word of mouth or someone reaching out for help with a large group of cats. They’ll first build a relationship with the people in the area, work to educate them about the benefits of spaying, neutering and vaccinating the cats and learn more about the situation in that area.

Then the pair sets traps full of cat kibble, sardines and tuna, hoping to lure in those community cats, that in most cases belong to nobody. Once they have them trapped, the cats will go to the Humane Society where for just $30, a veterinarian will spay or neuter, vaccinate, microchip, de-worm and treat the cat for fleas. It’s all paid for through grants and donations made to Joining Forces, Saving Lives.

In about a year, Kubris and Tracy have trapped more than 200 cats, most of those at trailer courts.

Cats trapped by Joining Forces Saving Lives on their way to be released after surgery at the Capital Humane Society. (KOLN)

“When you take the females we have gotten fixed and average four kittens per litter, that’s 365 saved kitten births for this spring,” Kubris said. “We’re pretty happy with that.”

Money-Beecher said in Lincoln, just like everywhere, the cat population is out of control because a lot of people don’t spay and neuter their cats.

“For instance, one cat in four years can create couldn’t create 400 kittens. So if they recreate really quickly, and the problem gets out of control really quick,” she said.

But their work is making a dent.

A key partner in Joining Forces, Saving Lives is the Capital Humane Society which in the last few years has made TNR a greater priority. Executive Director Matt Madcharo said they’re already seeing the impacts.

“Last year, the organization had about 2,900 cats come in and back in 2019, it was nearly 3,900 cats that came through our doors,” Madcharo said. “So 1,000 Less cats came to Capital Humane Society last year versus 2019. We see that as part of this program making an impact and ultimately less kittens were born between 2019 and last year, and then ultimately less cats came through our doors.”

He said their goal is to do 1,000 TNR surgeries this year with the goal of seeing the number of intakes continue to decline.

The impacts aren’t only being seen at the shelter, but in the communities where the cats come from, because the whole goal is for them to be released back to where they came from as this is the best way to keep the population down.

“We hear they get happier, healthier, they put on weight, there’s no more dying kittens,” Kubris said.

While kittens are cute, most of them born don’t survive and if they do the future isn’t always bright.

A cat and her kitten at a mechanic shop off West O. (KOLN)

“You know, you’re looking at a lot of cats, and we can’t find homes for them,” Money-Beecher said.

Not only are there not homes, they’re also often born in areas not fit for kittens to grow up and where money is too tight for proper vet care.

On the day 10/11 Now spent with them, Kubris and Tracy took seven cats to be treated. The next day they were released back to grateful property owners.

“It’s really cool to see,” Kubris said.

For them, the future will be healthier and happier.

Kubris and Tracy are Joining Forces Saving Lives’ only full-time volunteers. They could use more. If you’re not able to volunteer to trap across Lincoln, you can also do this same work in your own neighborhood. If you see cats that don’t belong to anybody, JFSL can help you trap them or guide you in the process.

It is important this time of year to not trap female cats who you believe may be nursing kittens or kittens younger than eight weeks old who aren’t eating cat food on their own. They said when in doubt reach out to the organization for guidance.

You can contact Joining Forces Saving Lives at (402) 937-9959 or JoiningForcesSavingLives@gmail.com.

There are also many resources available to help get pet cats spayed and neutered. Options include the new Pawsitive Impact Program, which is an income-qualified program through the humane society which provides vet care and pet supplies. The humane society also offers an additional low-income spay and neuter program. Lincoln Animal Ambassadors also offers a similar low-income program.

