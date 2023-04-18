LPD officer who ran 2013 Boston Marathon reflects ten years later

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - This past Saturday marked ten years since the Boston Marathon bombings, Eddie Walters, then a college student had just finished his second Boston Marathon when the attack happened. Ten years later, he continues to hit the pavement and inspire runners in the capital city.

Walters began running in high school, a former soccer goalie turned cross country athlete and runner. He ran his first marathon just after his junior year in high school in 2010, shortly after he had a new goal he was reaching for.

“I kind of got hooked on it a little bit and after my first one someone told me, ‘oh you should qualify for the the Boston Marathon.”' Walters said.

Flash forward to 2012, Walters ran his very first Boston Marathon, he returned again in 2013, ready to tackle the world-famous course. That race day, Walters said the weather on the morning of April 15, 2013 was perfect for spring running. He took off for the 26.2 miles from Hopkinton, MA into the heart of Boston.

“To reach that pinnacle of running is kind of an amazing experience.” Walters said. “People take the day off of work to come watch.”

After crossing the finish line that sits in front of the Boston Public Library, Walters met up with his parents and took pictures in Boston Common, a nearby park. Later him and his dad got on the subway to head back to the hotel. All of a sudden they were told to get off the subway. When they walked back up onto the street it was a different world.

“I remember coming up from the subway and it’s just a crazy scene,” Walters said. “All the sudden all these cop cars are flying in, all these people running away from that general area and we’re like what just happened?”

Two bombs had gone off simultaneously near the finish line that Walters had just crossed, the attacks killed three spectators and injured more than 260 people.

Later that day, Walters reunited with the rest of the family. He said the whole city came out to help everyone, from strangers giving car rides back to hotels or giving up their jackets to those in need.

That experience didn’t stop Walters from returning for the next five Boston Marathons.

“I think myself and a lot of other runners made a point that we’re not gonna let this change our experience we want to come back,” Walters said. “This is still an amazing race.”

Ten years later, Walters, now a Lincoln Police Officer, gives back to the Lincoln running community by coaching runners of all ages. One those runners ran yesterdays 127th Boston Marathon. Walters himself plans to run the Lincoln Marathon in May.

“The running community just got stronger and we’re lucky to grow and continue to be together as a community,” Walters said.

