Man found dead in Lancaster County ditch killed in west Omaha, documents state

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - More details about the man found dead in a Lancaster County ditch last week were revealed as three of the four people suspected in his homicide appeared in court Tuesday morning.

While records don’t indicate when 68-year-old Gary T. Lew of Omaha might have died, the court documents did reveal that he was likely killed at a west Omaha home.

Lew’s body was found in a ditch northeast of Crete, just south of Highway 33 and southwest 128th Street in rural Lancaster County, on April 11.

Court documents state that the homicide is believed to have occurred at the west Omaha home of Jacob, Christina, and Justin Thornley, located in a neighborhood southeast of 156th Street and West Dodge Road. The Thornleys were arrested last week along with Braden Bongers.

From left: Braden Bongers, Christina Thornley, Jacob Thornley, and Justin Thornley (Omaha Police Department)

Court documents state that Thursday, the Omaha Police Department’s Homicide Unit was called to assist the Lancaster County Sheriff at the residence. According to court documents, Bongers and Jacob and Justin Thornley assaulted Lew at the home, and Christina Thornley found Lew dead while with Jacob and Justin.

The three Thornleys then transported the body to a remote area of Lancaster County and disposed of his body, court documents state.

The OPD Homicide Unit subsequently arrested Jacob Thornley, 37, and Justin Thornley, 39, who were formally charged Tuesday with second-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and concealing a body. They received no bond with a preliminary hearing set for May 22.

Bongers, 26, was charged with assault and his bond was set at $500,000. He is also due in court for a preliminary hearing on May 22.

Christina Thornley, 37, is facing charges of tampering with evidence, and concealing a body, as well as accessory to a felony. Her appearance was delayed until Wednesday as she was in the hospital; no explanation about her condition was given.

Managing Editor Kevin Westhues contributed to this report.

