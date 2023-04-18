Police investigating reported vandalism at Lincoln body shop

Lincoln Police Department
Lincoln Police Department(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating after an auto body shop was vandalized sometime last weekend.

On Monday just after 8 a.m., Lincoln Police responded to a report of a belated vandalism at Joe’s Body Shop near N 33rd Street and Huntington Avenue.

LPD said the owner told them an unknown person shot a window on the east side of the business. As officers investigated, they found a window that had appeared to have been damaged by gunfire. They also found a .45 caliber projectile inside the windowpane.

According to LPD, there was $200 in damage to the window.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

