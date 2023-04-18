Quaran McPherson enters the transfer portal

By Eddie Messel
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Quaran McPherson, a red shirt freshman for Nebraska men’s basketball entered the transfer portal on Tuesday.

McPherson missed all of last season due to a season ending knee injury before the start of the 2022-23 season. The injury came after McPherson chose to redshirt in the 2021-22 season.

In two years at Nebraska McPherson did not appear in any games, he becomes the third Husker to enter the portal following the 2022-23 season.

