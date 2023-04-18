Severe storms possible Tuesday evening, again Wednesday afternoon and evening

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There’s a lot to talk about with the forecast over the next few days with a couple rounds of thunderstorms, falling temperatures, and some record lows possible for the upcoming weekend.

For Tuesday evening, a deepening low pressure system, increasing low-level moisture return and a warm front pulling north across the area will combine to at least give us the potential for some high-based widely scattered storms into Tuesday evening. Most of the state is covered by a marginal risk for severe weather by the Storm Prediction Center, meaning some isolated severe storms are possible. With the likely high based nature of storms, some large hail and damaging wind gusts would be the primary threats if storms do get going.

Most of the state is covered by a marginal risk on Tuesday evening as isolated severe storms will be possible. (KOLN)

Another round of thunderstorms, with more strong to severe storms, is possible as we head into Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday evening across eastern Nebraska. This round of storms is expected to develop along and ahead of an advancing cold front that will sweep across the area. Much like what we dealt with last Friday, who sees storms will depend on the position of the front. Our in-house model has storms developing along a line almost right on top of Lincoln on Wednesday afternoon with other hi-res model guidance developing storms just off to our east. Regardless of where storms develop, it appears that all modes of severe weather will be possible with large hail, damaging winds, and areas of heavy rain and flash flooding being the primary threats.

A marginal and slight risk is in place for Wednesday afternoon and evening as isolated to scattered severe storms are possible along an advancing cold front in eastern Nebraska. (KOLN)

Look for increasing cloudiness from west to east as we head into Tuesday evening with isolated to widely scattered storms being possible across the state. For Lincoln, it would appear that our best chance for thunderstorm activity would come between about 8 PM and 12 AM tonight. Overnight tonight, look for clear to partly cloudy skies with the cloudiest conditions likely across the eastern third of the state. We should start Wednesday morning dry with variable cloudiness across the area. A cold front then slides across the state through the day on Wednesday, turning winds to the north with storms developing by late afternoon in eastern Nebraska. Storms will be possible through late Wednesday night before they push east of the viewing area.

Isolated severe storms are possible late Tuesday evening with another round of storms possible Wednesday afternoon and evening along a cold front. (KOLN)

As far as temperatures are concerned, look for a comfortable night tonight for Lincoln and eastern Nebraska with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Cooler temperatures with lows in the low 30s to upper 40s are expected for western Nebraska.

Look for lows ranging from the low 30s in the far west to the low 60s in southeastern Nebraska on Wednesday morning. (KOLN)

High temperatures on Wednesday will be split, with highs in the 50s and 60s for western Nebraska with 70s and low 80s for central and eastern Nebraska. Look for Lincoln to reach the upper 70s to near 80° on Wednesday, but if the front moves through a litle sooner, it may temper our temperatures. Winds will be

Temperatures will only reach the 50s and 60s for western Nebraska with 70s and 80s in the east. (KOLN)

Behind the front we’ll see cooler temperatures into Thursday and the second half of the week and into the weekend. Look for highs to fall to the low 60s on Thursday and then into the low 50s for Friday and Saturday. Saturday morning temperatures are expected to dip into the 20s to low 30s across the state with teens and 20s by Sunday morning. Temperatures rebound a bit by Sunday, but another system will bring some cooler and wetter weather back to the region by early next week.

The extended forecast is highlighted temperatures tumbling into the upcoming weekend with possible record lows both Saturday and Sunday morning. (KOLN)

