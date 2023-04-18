Wymore still cleaning up after winds upwards of 80 MPH do damage

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Six figures worth of damage.

That’s the early estimate from officials when looking at what last week’s storm did to some people’s properties near Wymore.

In the town itself, precautions for a tornado were taken, and the sirens went off, but it doesn’t appear there actually was a twister. However, the conditions were still extreme and the worst of the damage speaks for itself.

Monday, the clean-up efforts were still underway.

“I hear more and more damage as the day goes on,” said Chief Mark Meints with Wymore Fire and Rescue.

Meints said the first calls that came into dispatch were about a potential fire, but when he got to the scene it wasn’t smoke it was a large cloud of dirt filled with debris.

“Winds which could be up to 80 to 100 miles an hour winds so we’re just so fortunate again nobody was injured,” Meints said.

Meints estimates damage to private property like barns, homes, trees, and beyond could be upwards of $500,000 spread out over the Wymore area. He said the National Weather Service has been in contact about the storm but right now it hasn’t been ruled a tornado, instead, it’s what Meints calls downward winds.

“It’s the make of it like a tornado when the winds are starting to come down to the ground,” Meints said. “And of course, the cloud base at this point was so high that didn’t go back up to cause the rotation that you normally see.”

Meints said the department will be going through training moving forward to better prepare for situations like this one, heading into the summer months.

