Nebraska vs. Creighton game suspended in the seventh inning

Lightning in the seventh inning forced the suspension of Nebraska’s baseball game against Creighton at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park.
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lightning in the seventh inning forced the suspension of Nebraska’s baseball game against Creighton at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park.

The game will resume at a later date to be determined.

The contest will resume tied at four in the bottom of the seventh inning with no outs. Gabe Swansen will be up to bat with Max Anderson on third base, Garrett Anglim on second and Charlie Fischer on first.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska Athletics officially unveiled a modernized version of Herbie Husker.
Nebraska goes back to its roots with updated Herbie Husker
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Lancaster County ditch where body was found
Man found dead in Lancaster County ditch father of one of the suspects
Generic police lights
Lincoln Police locate missing 13-year-old girl
Police investigating weekend shooting in north Lincoln that injured 3 people

Latest News

Lightning in the seventh inning forced the suspension of Nebraska’s baseball game against...
NReport: Creighton s. Nebraska
NSAA Football
HS Soccer highlights and scores (Tues. April 18)
NSAA Boys soccer highlights
H.S. Boys Soccer Highlights (Tue, April 18)
Quaran McPherson enters the transfer portal.
Quaran McPherson enters the transfer portal