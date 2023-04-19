Beatrice Police investigating shots fired, dog injured

BEATRICE, Neb. (KOLN) - The Beatrice Police Department is investigating an incident where several shots were fired in a neighborhood early Wednesday morning leaving one dog injured.

Officers responded to a report of possible gunshots on North 13th Street at 12:37 a.m.

After investigating the scene, Beatrice Police said officers discovered the front side of the home had been struck by several bullets and bullet casings were nearby.

Police said no one was home at the time of the shooting, but a dog inside was a shot by one of the rounds.

This is an ongoing investigation, anyone with information is encouraged to contact Officer Klaus or Investigator Maloley with the Beatrice Police Department at 402-223-4080 or Crime Stoppers at 402-228-4343.

