CHI St. Elizabeth sends 1500 pounds of surgical supplies to Ukraine

By Isabella Benson
Apr. 19, 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For the past few months, CHI St. Elizabeth has been loading up surgical supplies to be shipped off to a hospital in northern Ukraine that has been on the front lines caring for wounded soldiers.

Getting these supplies to Ukraine was a long process, that began in November, when staff from CHI began going through a medical supply closet that had a lot of extra items. These things included clamps, scopes and other orthopedic tools.

The staff at CHI had two options, they could send these supplies to a steel refinery or do something bigger. They went with the second option, and with help from a global medical organization, those items were able to get overseas last month and into the right hands.

“Really important to help resupply just even basic surgical stuff, because they don’t have what we have when a missile goes through one of their hospitals, it’s just horrible,” Greg Hagele, a physical therapist at CHI St. Elizabeth said.

The hope is that all of those tools can be distributed throughout the country of Ukraine, wherever they’re needed the most. Moving forward, the team at CHI St. Elizabeth wants to continue to collect different supplies to send to Ukraine.

