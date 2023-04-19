Crime Stoppers: Man steals Ace Hardware employee’s wallet

By Laura Halm
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are working to identify a man they believe stole an Ace Hardware employee’s wallet.

It happened April 6th, according to LPD, when an employee at the 70th and Vine Ace Hardware went to work for the day and secured his items in the employee lounge.

Police said when he went to leave, the employee noticed that his wallet missing.

Cameras captured this suspect walking through several employee-only areas, including the employee lounge where the victim’s wallet was secured.

LPD said the victim was able to cancel all of his credit cards before they were used.

The suspect left in a black 2008-2016 Chrysler Town and Country with in-transit papers.

Anyone with information is asked to call (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

