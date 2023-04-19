HS Soccer highlights and scores (Tues. April 18)

H.S. Boys Soccer Highlights (Tue, April 18)
By Eddie Messel
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school boys soccer highlights and scores from Tuesday, April 18.

Aurora 2, Seward 0

Bennington 5, Omaha Skutt Catholic 2

Creighton Preparatory School 4, Omaha South 1

Crete 3, Columbus Lakeview 0

Grand Island 2, Norfolk 1

Gretna 11, Omaha Westview 0

Lexington 7, Kearney Catholic 0

Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 3, Nebraska City 1

Lincoln Northeast 1, Lincoln High 0

Lincoln Southwest 5, Lincoln Southeast 2

Millard West 1, Millard North 0

North Platte 8, Gering 0

Omaha Central 1, Omaha Benson 0

Ralston 4, Gross Catholic 2

Scottsbluff 3, Torrington, WY 2

Scotus Central Catholic 5, Madison 0

