HS Soccer highlights and scores (Tues. April 18)
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school boys soccer highlights and scores from Tuesday, April 18.
Aurora 2, Seward 0
Bennington 5, Omaha Skutt Catholic 2
Creighton Preparatory School 4, Omaha South 1
Crete 3, Columbus Lakeview 0
Grand Island 2, Norfolk 1
Gretna 11, Omaha Westview 0
Lexington 7, Kearney Catholic 0
Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 3, Nebraska City 1
Lincoln Northeast 1, Lincoln High 0
Lincoln Southwest 5, Lincoln Southeast 2
Millard West 1, Millard North 0
North Platte 8, Gering 0
Omaha Central 1, Omaha Benson 0
Ralston 4, Gross Catholic 2
Scottsbluff 3, Torrington, WY 2
Scotus Central Catholic 5, Madison 0
